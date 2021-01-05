Watsco, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.78 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years.

WSO opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

