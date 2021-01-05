Watsco, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.78 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years.

WSO opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.44. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

