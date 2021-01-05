Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $198.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

WSO opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.44. Watsco has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 34.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

