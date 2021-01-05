Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

First Foundation stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Foundation by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

