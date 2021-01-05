Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

