Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

