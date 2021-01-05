Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,223,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 169,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $43,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 33,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

