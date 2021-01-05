WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

