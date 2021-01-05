Worldcore (WRC) Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $120,453.07 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00339233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore (WRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.