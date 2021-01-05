Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $40.62 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.62 or 0.00119579 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $83.18 million and approximately $155,180.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,047,934 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

