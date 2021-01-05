Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Financial Survey

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moelis & Company and Wright Investors’ Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 3 4 3 0 2.00 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moelis & Company currently has a consensus target price of $37.89, suggesting a potential downside of 18.06%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moelis & Company and Wright Investors’ Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $746.53 million 3.96 $105.10 million $1.96 23.59 Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 1.30 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.