W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 7.7% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 5,562,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,037,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

