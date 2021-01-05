Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post sales of $751.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

WYNN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,252. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.