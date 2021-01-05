XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE XFLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 189,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,890. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.