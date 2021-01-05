Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.24

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.24 and traded as high as $149.26. Xilinx shares last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 2,415,823 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

