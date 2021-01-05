Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

