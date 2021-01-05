Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Youdao in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE DAO opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of -0.36. Youdao has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Youdao by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Youdao by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

