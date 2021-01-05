YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.53. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,000,419 shares.

YRCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 496,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 152,754 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

