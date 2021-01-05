Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $226.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.50 million and the highest is $227.40 million. Abiomed posted sales of $221.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $831.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $841.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $981.27 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,171,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.31. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $329.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.57 and a 200 day moving average of $279.92.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

