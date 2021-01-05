Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 132,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

