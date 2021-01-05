Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $379.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.31 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $311.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,018 shares of company stock worth $11,350,893. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.27. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.