Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,862,000 after buying an additional 903,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,139,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.