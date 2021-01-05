Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

