Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $877.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $147.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

