Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.39. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,265. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 214,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

