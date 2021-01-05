Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.00. 49,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,051. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

