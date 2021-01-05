Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,472. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

