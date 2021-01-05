Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $779.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $649.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $526.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.26 and a 200 day moving average of $372.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

