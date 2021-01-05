Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 million and the highest is $30.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $263.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.65 million to $352.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $371.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 657.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 51,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 807,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,176. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.96.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.