Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 million and the highest is $30.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $263.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.65 million to $352.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $371.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 657.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 51,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 807,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,176. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.96.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.