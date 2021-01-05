Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

CONN opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

