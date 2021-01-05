Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 2,525,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

