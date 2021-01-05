Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $244.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NBIX opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

