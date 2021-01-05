Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to announce sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.43 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 11,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

