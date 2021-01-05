Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $113.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $120.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $463.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $469.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.77 million, with estimates ranging from $448.54 million to $484.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 50.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 388,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,034. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

