Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $4.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

