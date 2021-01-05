Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $7.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.35 million and the lowest is $6.83 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.58 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

