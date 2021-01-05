Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Hold

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NYSE FND traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 902,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $101.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,993. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

