Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Sell

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

GRTX stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,959,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,549,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,860 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.