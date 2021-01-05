Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) to Hold

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

IPHI stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

