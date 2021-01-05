Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Hold

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

