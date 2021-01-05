Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Hold

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

