Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Sell

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $488.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paycom reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. While earnings stayed flat year over year, revenues increased, mainly driven by new client additions which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which are helping it to win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Paycom shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.73. 6,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,975. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 140.84, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total transaction of $32,906,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $70,815,310 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

