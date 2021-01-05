Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to Sell

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $24.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

