Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) to Hold

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,963. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.54.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

