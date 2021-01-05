Zacks Investment Research Lowers J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Sell

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J2 Global is benefiting from its healthy display business. Markedly, a majority of display revenues come from the healthcare sector, least affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company’s advertising business has low exposure to local, travel, food and automotive– industry verticals most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which is beneficial for top-line growth. Acquisitions are also strengthening the company’s footprint in service areas like VPN and security. The work-from-home phenomenon is perking up demand for these services. Notably, J2 Global raised 2020 guidance based on strong third quarter results and benefits from acquisitions, including RetailMeNot. However, Cloud Services margin remains under pressure, which is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

JCOM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. 4,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,193. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $142,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

