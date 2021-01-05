Zacks Investment Research Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Sell

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

PSNL stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $3,361,087.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

