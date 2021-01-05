Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,238. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

