Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

