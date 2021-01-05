Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.36.

ENLC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.