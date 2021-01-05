Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.05. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

